Taiwan Celebrates 106

The Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrated in grand style its 106th National Day this year. On Friday 6 October, four days before the actual day, the Taiwanese Embassy invited Saint Lucia to share in the festivities. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet came straight from his visit to Dominica, to Sandals Grande perfectly dressed just for the occasion.

The affair included dancers from the Saint Lucia School of Ballet adorned in glorious versions of the Wòb Dwiyèt, performing traditional dances and convincing guests to participate. Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson graced everyone’s ears with a flawless performance and the night could not go by without Rick Wayne joining in with vocals. The highlight of the night was Ambassador Shen’s rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love”.

With the bar set high after Ambassador Shen’s performance, Rick Wayne and Minister Bradley Felix joined him on stage. The unusual trio provided the ambience for the prime minister and his beautiful wife to share a dance with each other. The pair seemed inattentive to all the staring eyes, much to the delight of the audience. It was altogether a hearty, entertaining commemoration of the 106th National Day with the people of Taiwan.