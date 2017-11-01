Corporate Warfare Futsal Kicks Off in Grand Style

Following the official launch last week, the Third Annual Corporate Warfare Futsal Competition got underway Wednesday evening at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

At the launch the team at TimeOut Entertainment, officially announced the 24 corporate teams taking part in the competition. The indoor football action already popular around the world especially in Latin American countries, is taking off in St Lucia in a huge way to the delight of the team members.

In the official media launch hosted by St James’s Morgan Bay Club, match MC Ezra ‘de Fun Machine’ Augustin managed the proceedings and facilitated the live draw which determined the groups. The officials and host expressed gratitude to organisers and reaffirmed their commitment, to assisting in the staging of this event for more years to come.

According to TimeOut Entertainment co-founder Lionel John, the main idea behind such a competition, was to not only develop the concept of football in companies which due to their mere size and skill level, wouldn’t be eligible for other competitions but develop the concept of futsal.

John added: “Futsal matches are shorter and require less players for a quicker turn-around time and as such, we decided to utilize this form of football to promote healthy living, camaraderie among team members and foster a networking environment in a more social arena.”

The organisers have marvelled at the success of the competition which has been growing from strength to strength, learning from its challenges each year. Gold sponsors of the event this year are Guinness, Courts, Climax, St James’s Club Morgan Bay, Flow and AdVizze Consulting Inc.

When asked about their participation and sponsorship of the event, the main sponsors praised the organising committee spearheaded by Time Out Entertainment with some advice for the teams and wider public to participate, sponsor and be part of the best corporate meeting ever staged in St Lucia.

As taken from the OECS Marketing Supervisor for Unicomer, Melissa Marius, the company is proud to be part of such a growing event and reminded the teams present that, ‘You can have fun but remember that on the court, we are all representing a brand and must ensure we project that sense of pride and camaraderie at all times.’

Brand Manager for Guinness, Rohan Lovence echoed the sentiment of the other speakers and added: “We are proud to be supporting this initiative from its inception three years ago and are extremely impressed with the innovative product which has placed corporate football on a different level, generating a sense of brotherhood in an infectious atmosphere on game nights.”

Following are the team groupings. Group A: St Lucia Air & Sea Port Authority (SLASPA), | CO Williams Group and Sandals.

Group B: Peter & Company Distribution, | Du Boulays Bottling Company Ltd and Rayneau Construction.

Group C: St Lucia Teachers Union, |Ministry of Infrastructure Ports Energy and Labour and St James’s Club.

Group D: Windjammer Landings, Bank of St Lucia and the St Lucia Royal Police Force.

Group E: Lucelec, |St Lucia Civil Service Co-Operative Credit Union and Ministry of Agriculture.

Group F: Flow, | Renwick and Company and Scotiabank.

Group G: Ark Teleservices, St Lucia Fire Service and Wasco.

Group H: Caribbean Metals, First National Bank St Lucia and Courts.

Follow us on facebook and insagram for all game highlights, updates and match fixtures @timeoutntertainment or contact a representative for more information.