The Gros Islet Football League District Rep “Spider Cup” kicked off on Sunday on the Gros Islet Playing Field.

The first game which was late getting underway featured Twist Dominators FC going up against Royalton FC.

Royalton FC took the lead with a penalty kick from Yanith Augustin in the 24th minute, ending the first half 1-0.

The second half saw Twist Dominators FC equalizing with a goal from Dane Ferdinand in the 39th minute. They took the lead with another goal from Kevin Francois in the 58th minute. That proved to be the game changer with Twist Dominators wining over Royalton FC 2-1.

The second game featured KFC GMC United vs Northern United B. KFC GMC United took the lead in the first half with a goal from Selyin Boyce in the 17th minute, ending the first half 1-0.

The second half saw more goals for KFC GMC United from Kerry Joseph in the 58th minute and Tyrece Jeremi in the 75th minute ending the game. KFC GMC United won the game over Northern United B 3-0.

In the third game Massy Stores Northern United went up against Sandals FC.

Sandals took a 1-0 lead when Omari Florentville made good on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Massy Stores Northern United equalized with a goal from Eligh Louis in the 40th minute ending the first half 1-1.

The second half saw Massy Stores Northern United scoring a goal in the 75th minute from Jonathon Aliene. That was the game winner with Massy Stores Northern United emerging victorious over Sandals FC 2-1.

In games played Tuesday at the same venue, Domino / Sports Locker Northern United defeated Mango Moon GMC 4-0. The goal scorers were Jeremiah Justin, Gabriel Biscette, Jahill Evens and Liane Bonarr (own goal).

In the second game of the doubleheader, Gros Islet Veterans got past Gros Islet Police 3-2. Kevin Motley, Kenneth Harry and Vestor Paul (own goal) scored for the winning side.

Nestoc Paul and Jarvis Blasse (penalty kick) scored for Gros Islet Police.

The competition is sponsored by the St Lucia National Lotteries Authority and District Representative Lenard “Spider” Montoute.