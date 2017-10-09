Cricket Association Division One Final

The long awaited St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) Division One Final will be played this weekend at the Mindoo Phillip Park. The final will be a repeat of last year’s final between neighbours Central and South Castries.

A number of the Central Castries players were part of the victorious Avatar City Blasters Franchise Team, which won the inaugural St Lucia Premier League T20 competition which concluded on Sunday. The South Castries Lions will be without inspirational captain Daren Sammy who is unavailable due to an overseas commitment.

Both teams will be looking to get the better of each other, as last year they had to share the title following the interference of the weather.

Despite the fact that the Central Castries team are currently on a high, the South Castries team will be mindful of the fact that they have been champions in five of the last six seasons including the shared championship last year.

The match is expected to bowl off at 10:00 am on Saturday and Sunday.

In other news, despite placing fourth at the recently concluded SPL T20 competition, Micoud Trail Blazers copped three individual awards at the presentation of awards following the final, while City Blasters copped one.

Following is the full list of awards presented. Most Runs – Shervin Charles (Micoud Trail Blazers) 145; Most Wickets – Alleyene Prosper (Avatar City Blasters) nine; Best Catch – Rohan Lesmond (Micoud Trail Blazers); Tournament MVP – Shervin Charles (Micoud Trail Blazers).

The winning team will receive $20,000; Second place, $10,000; Third place, $6,000 and fourth place, $3,000.