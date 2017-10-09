Local Bartenders Receive Certified Training From PCD and Bacardi

Peter & Company Distribution (PCD) recently enabled several talented Saint Lucian bartenders to become knowledgeable connoisseurs in their field. PCD hosted a training exercise for bartenders, utilizing the expertise of Collin Brown from Florida, who is Bacardi’s brand ambassador. The exercise is part of PCD’s continued collaboration as the exclusive partner with the Bacardi Brand, the largest privately held, family-owned spirits company in the world, to empower users of its products.

The two-day event was held on Monday 25 and Tuesday September 26, 2017. Day one kicked off with a bartenders’ training programme at the newly opened Jamrock Café in Rodney Bay. There, participants were first taken through the origins of Bacardi Rum as well as the distillation process in Dewar’s Scotch Whisky, Bombay Gin and Grey Goose Vodka. They were then engaged in preparing cocktails using these spirits and locally available garnishes.

The facilitator stressed the Importance of serving alcohol with care, identifying customers who have had too much to drink and knowing when to cut them off – all part of the Peter & Company’s responsible drinking policy.

On the evening of Monday 25 September, PCD welcomed invited guests and the media to Jamrock Café where they received a short presentation from Brown, followed by a sampling experience of cocktails prepared by the newly trained bartenders. The ambience and food pairing made for a moment where glasses were raised in a toast to yet another innovative experience by PCD.

On Tuesday 26 September 26 a second training exercise was held at the Bay Gardens Hotel, followed by a Master Class in the evening, at the same venue.

The classes provided an opportunity for participants to interact with Brown and ask questions. There were also tastings of the range of Dewar’s products including Dewar’s White Label, Dewar’s 12, Dewar’s 15, Dewar’s 18 and Dewar’s Signature. Participants also had he opportunity to savour a fine single malt Aberfeldy 12.

The two-day event ended with brief remarks from Brand Manager at PCD for the Bacardi portfolio, Ed Mathurin. This was followed by the presentation of certificates to participants.

According to Mathurin, such activities are important to the brand and the company who see themselves as not just selling products but sharing an experience.

“Through such training exercises for bartenders they get to share in these experiences and stories first hand, and so they are able to transmit those directly to their customers and their clients which makes the drinking experience a lot more enjoyable,” Mathurin said.

Additionally, he believes that such training helps boost the confidence of the bartenders who are an essential part of the service industry, which is one of the pinnacles of the Saint Lucian economy.

At the end of it all, Collin Brown thanked PCD for the warm Saint Lucian hospitality and being able to share his vast knowledge and expertise with participants. He described the Bacardi company as having created one of the most versatile and popular spirits in history.