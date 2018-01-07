A Cuban Celebration at Tapas On The Bay

Immerse in the rich culture and traditions that are Cuba! On Saturday 13th January from 7pm, Tapas On The Bay presents “A Cuban Celebration”.

Experience the sensual and contagious rhythms of Cuban music as you enjoy a mojito on arrival. Delight your taste buds with our authentic Cuban cuisine offering. Our kitchen team, led by Chef Odeen, with the kind assistance of the Cuban Embassy, has carefully prepared our specialty four-course menu. Our menu would not be complete without Cubita Coffee served with Havana 7-year-old Dark Rum.

The deal sweetens with several door prizes including, for one lucky patron, a round-trip airline ticket to Cuba, compliments “My Kind of Travel” agency. It is definitely a value added reason to come and dance the night away while enjoying a taste of what Cuba has to offer. Who knows, perhaps the Cuban island experience could be yours!

Whether you fancy Cuban ceviche complete with pork crackling or Cubita marinated flank steak or even guava mint cheese wrapped in corn leaves, served with coconut cookies for dessert, one thing is certain – it’s going to be a night to remember at the 2018 St Lucia Food and Rum Festival.

Tickets for the “Cuban Celebration” are now available at Tapas In The Bay for EC $160 plus VAT and service charge. Cuban Cigars will also be available for sale on the night of the event.