Health Tips – How to Support a Healthy Womb

How to provide the best environment in the uterus for pregnancy to occur is one hot topic in the fertility world right now.

What makes implantation successful?

A healthy, properly functioning uterus, healthy ova (egg) and sperm, as well as balanced hormones are of utmost importance.

The new blastocyst still must make its way to your uterus for implantation. Once there, it must imbed itself into the wall of the uterus.

Implantation is necessary so that the fetus, placenta, and amniotic sac can begin to form in a safe environment.

Some women struggle to maintain pregnancy due to implantation problems. There have been a variety of names associated with this pregnancy issue which include; slippery womb, irritable uterus, spastic uterus and so on. Sometimes implantation problems can be directly linked to fertility problems such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, Asherman’s syndrome, autoimmune disorders and uterine fibroids.

But what if you don’t have those issues and you are still having problems?

In the clinic I see many women with sluggish, poor circulation. Areas of the body such as the hands, feet, lower legs, lower back or abdomen may feel cold or small pockets may be cool to the touch.

Blood circulation is the key to getting nutrients and oxygen to the cells of the body and removing toxic waste products that are not needed. If it is lacking to a certain area, the health and functioning of those cells will not be optimum.

With regards to fertility and menstrual health, good blood circulation to the lower back, abdomen and reproductive organs is vital. There are lots of ways you can learn how to keep your womb warm.

Eat warm foods, wear socks to bed, move more, increase your daily exercise, try placing warm castor oil packs on your pelvic area and lastly give fertility massage a go.

There are some very specific herbs and other natural therapies that may help secure a pregnancy. If you are suffering reoccurring miscarriages or Infertility find out more at www.fertilityadvicestlucia.weebly.com

— Charlotte Byrne, Director National Fertility Center, Saint Lucia