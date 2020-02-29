Culture Minister Belrose thanks Goodwill Ambassadors

The Investiture Ceremony of Goodwill Ambassadors brought together some of Saint Lucia’s best at Government House on Thursday evening. The initiative—spearheaded by the Cultural Development Foundation—seeks to serve as a catalyst for the development of human capital in all sectors related to the creative arts. The first recipients were musicians Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, Gordon “Commissioner” Williams and Taj Weekes, the latter recognised also for his philanthropic achievements. Then, from the sporting world: Jermain Defoe, Levern Spencer, Daren Sammy and Sir Leslie Ferdinand together with sculptor Jallim Eudovic, actor Joseph Marcell, academic Dr. David Williams and businessman Ken Chitolie.

Each Goodwill Ambassador will initially serve for a period of three years, but can be nominated for additional terms. Their role, inter alia, is to leverage their profile to access opportunities for the growth and development of aspiring Saint Lucians in various fields of endeavour.

A star-studded line-up. Goodwill Ambassadors (l-r) Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson, Levern Spencer, Taj Weekes, Gordon Williams and Jallim Eudovic.

Culture Minister Fortuna Belrose told the gathering that the most valuable resource of any country is its people. Part of her ministry’s mandate, she said, is to create an enabling environment where citizens can live their passions, and contribute meaningfully towards the development of Saint Lucia. Belrose said that Saint Lucia is blessed with a wealth of talent, and much of it remains grossly untapped. “This evening,” she said, “we are surrounded by a core of Saint Lucia’s best. They are our sons and daughters and, as a society, we must embrace and celebrate them.”

Addressing the ambassadors, she continued: “We are indeed proud of all of you. We are even more elated that you have agreed to identify with this initiative of being a Goodwill Ambassador, and being a model that our nation can point to as we endeavour to build our new Saint Lucia.” Belrose stated that a small nation must maximize its resources, and learn from the best. Therefore, the government looks forward to the ambassadors assisting them in inspiring others. “This is an opportunity for you to continue to do what you do best . . . just be Lucian at heart!”

Following some entertainment by the always-impressive Royal Saint Lucia Police Band, Boo Hinkson, Gordon Williams, Taj Weekes, Jallim Eudovic and Levern Spencer each received the Saint Lucia Medal of Merit (Gold) from Governor General Sir Neville Cenac. Relatives of absentees Joseph Marcell, Ken Chitolie and Dr. David Williams accepted on their behalf. The other two recipients will receive their medals at a later date.

The STAR caught up with the ambassadors following the event. Boo Hinkson’s focus was on the youth. He hopes that his achievement inspires musicians to do better than what he has done in his career. His promise was that he would seek to pave the way for others, so that they too can taste success. “It’s very gratifying that my country has chosen to recognize me in this manner. But most importantly, I hope this will inspire the young musicians. That’s the biggest thing I want to happen coming out of this,” the ace guitarist said. “Saint Lucia has a wealth of young, great talent and I am passionate about seeing them succeed. I will use this newly acquired stature to advocate for them, and see if I can help them succeed.”

Renowned high jumper Levern Spencer said she was thrilled that the authorities saw it fitting to nominate her. “It’s something that does not happen everyday. I look forward to continuing to put Saint Lucia on the map, and doing the best I can to keep our flag flying locally, regionally and internationally.”

Jallim Eudovic said he was honoured and humbled. The world-renowned sculptor welcomes the task of not only representing the country, but assisting in its development, specifically of the artistic community. “It’s something that I will take very seriously and it’s something that I have already been doing but tonight it’s simply a validation,” he said. “Everywhere I travel around the world, I always look for opportunities for my country and I always work with the youth. I’m a mentor to many of the creative youth and I will always try to help them get to the next level.”

Said Taj Weekes: “It’s one of the important nights because usually we tend to do things not for praise or for recognition. I feel really privileged to be in that group of people. They are people who have accomplished a lot and for me to be considered in that group, I feel highly appreciated.”

Gordon Williams reminded industry hopefuls that music is a business. Learning to play music, he said, as well as the business aspect, must go hand-in-hand. “As a young man in Saint Lucia, I learned how to dream, and chasing that dream turned into a career. Now I have an opportunity to bring some of that dream back here and help others.”