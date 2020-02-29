Police record successful operations

The celebratory mood stemming from activities to mark the country’s 41st anniversary of Independence on Saturday was short-lived. By Sunday morning, Saint Lucians were pondering the gruesome news of the discovery of a body in a burned-out vehicle off the main road in Massade,Gros Islet. On Monday morning Corporal Ann Joseph met with reporters to address the matter, which is being treated as a suspected homicide.

Joseph indicated that at about 2:00 am on Sunday, officers attached to Gros Islet police station made their way to the scene. Upon arrival they spoke with firemen who had extinguished the blaze. “It was observed by officers, as well as fire service personnel, that there was what appeared to be a human body in there,” said Corporal Joseph. “Investigations are currently in the preliminary stages. We’re not able to conclusively identify that individual. But what we can confirm is there is a male in custody in relation to that investigation.”

Acting Commissioner Milton Desir this week sent a message to criminals that the police will leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice.

At press time, the body had not yet been officially identified. At about 3:00 am on Tuesday the body of 18-year-old Enrique Pierre was discovered at Castries market. By official account there were no visible signs of violence.

Meanwhile, on February 15 Cuthbert Timaitre was arrested after officers recovered 239 rounds of ammunition of various calibres and a sub-machine gun in Bois D’Orange. A few days later two .40 Taurus pistols, a .32 revolver and ammunition were uncovered during a search at a property in Bel Air. Orlando Jaide was arrested and subsequently charged with illegal possession. In Degazon that same day, Guyanese national Elvis Jermain was taken into custody, in connection with .380 special revolver with five rounds of ammunition. Then, on February 22, officers on patrol at Rodney Bay took possession of a Glock pistol and ammunition, for which there have been no related arrests.

Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir credits their success to a new strategy. Desir indicated during a televised interview that the police have devised a strategy for the city and surrounding areas. He singled out intelligence-driven operations as one of the main factors contributing to recent successes. “We get the Intel and we hit the various hotspots and what I also consider the hot persons. So we are at these individuals, we will be at them so that we can take them to justice,” he said.

Desir also thanked the public for their greater co-operation and assistance given to the police. This is not limited to reporting crimes. Desir revealed that private individuals were offering the use of their vehicles to the force, for which the force was grateful. Desir promised his men will continue to target hotspots as well as suspect individuals. “We are committed to fighting crime,” said the acting commissioner. “We will go all out and do our best.”