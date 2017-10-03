Digicel Pledges to Help Rebuild Dominica

Digicel is committed to help the people of Dominica to rebuild in the wake of the devastating category-five hit from Hurricane Maria.

On a visit to the island last week to see the damage first-hand and establish how Digicel could assist in kick-starting the country’s recovery, Digicel Chairman and founder, Denis O’Brien, met with The Honourable Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, to offer Digicel’s support.

Digicel will concentrate on three key areas in the southeast region of Dominica: the Kalinago Territory, La Plaine and Castle Bruce.

With meetings having already been held with government ministers as well as church and community leaders in its chosen communities, Digicel will now work to help transform the lives of people there by supporting community projects in the areas of education and housing.

In the meantime, Digicel engineers, riggers and technical teams are working around the clock to restore the networks, with good progress having been made.

Commenting on Digicel’s commitment, Denis O’Brien, said, “Our first priority is to get our networks back to full strength and our teams are working tirelessly to do that. But, of course, we’re also clear on the role we can play in helping the country to recover and rebuild. Our work to help transform the communities of Kalinago Territory, La Plaine and Castle Bruce in the southeast will see them being given new opportunities and, in time, build in them a new sense of hope for the future. We can’t wait to get started.”