Businesses Without Digital Marketing Losing out on Growing Opportunities

Thousands of businesses are losing out on growth opportunities due to the absence of a vital marketing tool needed for added visibility and sales – digital marketing.

This revelation came from Yello’s Digital Manager and Google-certified expert Rasheed Girvan on the heels of a free Digital Conference to be held at Sandals Grande on October 4th from 12.30 to 3.30 PM.

Outlining the benefits of digital marketing, Mr. Girvan stated that the desire that business owners have to grow their organisations and compete globally is achievable through effective mobile responsive websites and digital advertising campaigns which gives them the opportunity to be visible to customers in the moments when they have a need to know, go, do or buy.

As a Google premier partner, Yello St. Lucia, specializes in developing and implementing digital strategies and solutions such as websites, search engine marketing and mobile advertising. Yello is the three-time recipient of the Google Awards and Mobile Champion Awards for the Caribbean and Latin America. “This Google award is a testament to our expertise and proficiency in developing and managing digital campaigns for businesses,” expressed Vanetta Charlemagne, Regional Sales Manager for Yello.

“We’ve recognized the opportunities that digital solutions provide for local businesses, which is why we will host this event, to share with businesses best practices and tools available for their business growth. In working with businesses of various sizes and industries, we understand the tangible returns that digital advertising can provide for their business,” said Charlemagne.

The conference will present information on how businesses can market their products and services on the digital platform; how to track returns on investment from online marketing spend and how to identify the digital investments that will increase conversion and drive customer retention.

Small and medium size business owners can register for this conference by calling the Yello St Lucia office on

452-3188 or registering via the Yello St Lucia Facebook page.