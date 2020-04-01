Discontinuation of Waste Collection Services

In light of the 24-hour lockdown imposed by the Government of Saint Lucia, the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) wishes to inform the public that waste collection services will continue throughout the course of today, Wednesday, 1 st April 2020.

However, effective Thursday, 2nd April 2020, all waste collection services will be discontinued until further notice. Residents are asked to secure waste at home until waste collection resumes. The SLSWMA solicits the cooperation of all during this time in an effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment. For more information, contact our WhatsApp hotlines or visit our Facebook page.