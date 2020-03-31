PM and CMO to update nation

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George are expected to provide an update to the nation on the COVID-19 situation today, March 31, 2020 at 8:30pm. Earlier today, the CMO announced that the country had recorded four more cases of the disease. To date, there have been 13 recorded cases.

The address to the nation will be broadcast LIVE on the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and Youtube pages, the National Television Network and other local radio and television stations.