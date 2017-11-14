With the rapidly rising interests in Soleil 2018, ECSL is well placed to capitalize on this momentum and has launched its Early Bird Special…for Early Soleil Risers Ticket Offer with heavily discounted tickets to Soleil 2018 events starting with Saint Lucia Jazz – A WORLD OF JAZZ at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort from May 7 to May11- EC80 per show. On May 10 and May 11, the spanking new Harbor Club will host A TASTE OF BOURBON STREET, a two-night dinner set featuring Jazzmeia ‘Jazz’ Horn – EC270 per show. On May 11, The Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa will host THE LINCOLN CENTRE JAZZ EXPERIENCE featuring five- time Grammy Award Winner, Lalah Hathaway – and on May 12 Alfredo Rodriguez -EC80 per show.

Saint Lucia Jazz will culminate on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 13 at the Pigeon Island National Landmark with headliner Avery*Sunshine – EC120.

Go to soleilsaintlucia.com to purchase your Early Bird Special…for Early Soleil Risers Tickets today. Offer ends February 28th, 2018.

Early Bird Specials can also be purchased through Facebook @SoleilStluciaSummerFestival

Full details about Soleil – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.stlucia.org/summerfestival.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA or visit http://www.stlucia.org/.