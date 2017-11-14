Leon Hess Comprehensive Turns 32

The Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School celebrated its 32nd anniversary in grand style with a military-like parade of uniformed groups launching the celebrations. There was even an inspection of the parade by guest speaker Dr. Merle Clarke and Principal Rohan Lubon, while students displayed their many talents.

Among the specially invited guests were former Principal Rupert Ellis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Alison Jean and students of the graduating class 1993. Principal Lubon stated that the anniversary celebration is the best day of the year for Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School.

“This is the day that we showcase everything that we have, everything that we stand for at Leon Hess,” Lubon said. “Our uniformed groups on parade, assembly . . . We have a number of activities for the students and parents to come on board to celebrate with us and this year we have the ‘Class of 1993’ who made a special presentation to the school which we are very grateful for.”

The Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School has been the school of choice for many parents and children over the years. Lubon explained why this is so.

“Discipline is basically what the school is built upon,” he said. “This is the pillar of our school, discipline. And we always say that as long as students are disciplined, everything else will fall into place: their academics and their performance in extracurricular activities. “I must say that Leon Hess Comprehensive is the number one school in Saint Lucia and I think that is the opinion of many persons right now. We may not be the top academic school but generally, when you look at producing well-rounded students, I think we are number one.”

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a new notice board to proclaim top achievers at the school; also the presentation of a cheque for $3,500, $2,000 of which goes toward paying CXC of at least two students and $1,500 towards the school’s welfare fund.

Melissa Joseph-Charles, Chairperson of the Class of 1993 appealed to past students to give back to their alma mater.

“Our year wants to set a platform for other students to give back,” she noted. “We are really interested in giving back. Our theme is ‘Celebrating 25, Rekindling Friendships, Reliving memories, Giving back’. We want to be able to rekindle friendships after 25 years. We had no idea where some students were and through Whatsapp we have already begun to connect with some students and we look forward to having a grand finale in December 2018.”

The Principal also appealed to past students to take a keener interest in giving back to the school.

“I would like to encourage all past students of Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School to come on board,” he urged. “They could form groups based on their year of graduation but, you know, just come on board, come to the school, find out what is happening. We have a welfare programme here at the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School. We also have a Facebook page that they can join where we disseminate information. Our gates are always open to our family.”