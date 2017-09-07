ECLAC Expresses Solidarity and Offers Support to Caribbean Countries Affected by Storms

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) expressed today its solidarity to all the countries affected by the unprecedented devastating storms that have marched across the Caribbean in the space of two weeks.

In a letter sent to the Heads of States of all Caribbean islands, the Executive Secretary of this United Nations regional Commission, Alicia Bárcena, also offered support and assistance to critical post disaster assessment using ECLAC’s established Damaged and Loss Assessment (DaLA) methodology.

The complete text of Alicia Bárcena’s letter appears below:

Excellencies,

The welfare of your countries and the safety of your peoples remain uppermost in our minds at this time of great uncertainty and distress. Never before has the extreme vulnerability of the countries of your subregion been so starkly validated. In the space of two weeks, you have faced the relentless march of devastating storms across the Caribbean; from Harvey in the south to Irma in the north, with Jose developing swiftly in her wake, and Katia now making an appearance in the gulf. This season of storms is truly unprecedented; it has reinforced our greatest fears that climate change will pose an ever –increasing threat to your small islands.

We have witnessed the destruction wrought thus far to too many of your countries, and we continue to hope that Irma, the most catastrophic hurricane in the history of Atlantic storms, will somehow spare those of you still in her path.

I take this opportunity to let you know that ECLAC stands in solidarity with the entire Caribbean during these challenging times. We are ready to offer support with critical post disaster assessment using ECLAC’s established Damage and Loss Assessment (DaLA) methodology. Already we are on stand-by to offer such support to the Government of the Bahamas, as we did following the damage caused by Joaquin last year.

The core of our DaLA response team is based in the ECLAC Subregional Headquarters for the Caribbean in Port of Spain; do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have need of post disaster assessment assistance.

I convey to you all the assurances of my highest consideration.

Source: ECLAC