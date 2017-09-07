Flow Community Support Visits Vieux Fort

Flow undertook the latest edition of its Flow In The Community fault resolution initiative in late August, encompassing the southern town of Vieux Fort, extending to Desruisseaux and Laborie in the east and west, respectively.

More than 80 customers visited the Daher Building retail outlet in Vieux Fort, or called in to the local switchboard set up for the exercise. Some 80% of the issues were dealt with immediately, whilst the technical teams were able to follow up on several calls in the subsequent days.

Several customers calling in to the help line were able to get their problems resolved by taking advantage of first level troubleshooting with the Customer Service team. Other issues necessitated a visit from one of the eight teams of technicians dispatched for the day.

From all accounts, the teams working dispatch, in-store, managing the situation on the ground, and actually attending to faults did great work in ensuring that subscribers had their landline, internet, and television complaints resolved speedily and efficiently.

The ‘Flow In The Community’ initiative had previously been executed in Choiseul, Gros Islet, and Soufriere. The company is hopeful of continuing this drive to provide as much direct local support as possible to its users.

On top of its social media channels – the company can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter – Flow also engaged the Vieux Fort populace through radio interviews on the day.

Flow encourages customers to use the fault resolution process. Call 1-800-804-2994 to report any issues you may have with your Flow service.

Source: Flow