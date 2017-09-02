Former Calypso Monarch is STAR Trivia Champ!

This week I visited Paix Bouche, Babonneau. My presence there had everything to do with the STAR’s trivia contest – I needed to find our winner! My desk drawer at the office was overflowing with letters from Peter St Pierre, and I was determined to find out who he was. Throughout the course of the competition our editorial team had especially looked forward to his letters, and I can safely say that we all hoped his consistency would soon pay off. By the end of August, it was clear who the winner would be – the only participant who had attempted to answer every single one of our trivia questions.

When I’d called to set up a meeting, he’d told me he was unable to come to our offices because he was an amputee. I decided right away to go visit him, wondering all the while how he’d managed to get his notes delivered. He answered that question when we met by sharing with me the story of his ever-so-friendly upstairs neighbour who just happened to work at the post office!

“How convenient!” I told him as we sat together in his ground floor apartment. I handed over his winnings – a laptop donated by Dennis Ishmael, a Saint Lucian national residing in Atlanta (we will be featuring a story on Dennis and his contributions to the island soon). His prize also included assorted STAR printed merchandise. At his request, I’d also walked with a box filled with STAR publications including SHE Magazine, Tropical Traveller and the STAR newspaper.

It was only while we were talking, and he pulled out the STAR’s 10th and 20th year special anniversary editions that I understood the magnitude of that request.

“I have a vision, I don’t look at today,” he said with a laugh. “I look down the road at tomorrow, and tomorrow and tomorrow. So a lot of persons, I share it with them . . . come and see what you should have done 30 years ago. That is why I’m very pleased to take part in the competition because I know that I am rooted and anchored with the STAR or, as I like to say, my STAR. What else is better than that?”

When STAR publisher Rick Wayne called during our conversation I handed the phone over to Peter. He spoke gleefully into the receiver then broke out in song; a Calypso entitled, ‘They Fraid Rick’ flowed expertly from his lips.

Our STAR trivia winner was none other than 1984 Calypso Monarch, Controller!

We spoke in length about his Calypso days, his 36-year teaching career, and his lantern-making hobby. By the end of our conversation it was clear the story of the life of this iconic figure needed to be told.

Don’t miss next week’s edition for Peter’s story. For now, congratulations Peter and all the very best!