Fuel Price Adjustments

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged. The retail prices for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and diesel have been changed. The price changes take effect from Monday, September 04, 2017:

Diesel from $11.70 to $12.03 per gallon or from $2.57 to $2.65 per litre

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $30.39 to $31.24 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $33.71 to $34.64 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $187.46 to $191.70 per cylinder

Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, September 25, 2017.