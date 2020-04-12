Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert to address nation

Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert is scheduled to update the nation today, April 12, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Speaking at a press briefing earlier today, the government’s Senior Communications Officer Ms. Nicole Mcdonald said that Rigobert will “deliver a comprehensive update on the education sector; the plan for the third academic term and the CXC and common entrance examinations.” The address to the nation will be broadcast on the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and Youtube pages, the National Television Network and other local radio and television stations.

Dr. Gale Rigobert

In a press statement on April 2, the Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of this year’s Minimum Standard Tests for grades two and four. Regarding the Common Entrance Examination, the ministry indicated that this exam would be administered after the Ministry of Health deemed it safe to do so.

“Sufficient time will be allowed after that pronouncement to afford students and teachers time to prepare academically and psychologically for the examination.The format of the 2020 exam will comprise solely the multiple choice components,” the Ministry of Education stated.