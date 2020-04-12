PM and CMO to update nation today

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George are expected to provide an update to the nation on the COVID-19 situation today, April 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Last Friday, health officials announced that an additional case of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing Saint Lucia’s total to 15. The latest case is an 18-year-old male who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, the Ministry of Health said. Today’s address to the nation will be broadcast LIVE on the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and Youtube pages, the National Television Network and other local radio and television stations.