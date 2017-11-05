Eight Ball Duos Pool Tournament Results

Over the past weekend the Cue Sports St Lucia Inc. Eight Ball Duos Pool Tournament came to a close with the finals being held at the Vide Bouteille Cultural Club in La Clery.

Sixteen duos qualified for the tournament final, and tournament favorites Sunil John and Aaron St Rose of Vieux Fort claimed the first annual Eight Ball Duos title. In second place was duo Slywin Surage and Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort. Duo Miguel Philip and Lloyd Nicholas of Soufriere came in third.

Here’s how the games went in the first round of matches. Mark Henry & Kennai Amedee of Soufriere played Gibson Felix & Andy Brown of Vieux Fort and won 2 – 1. Lloyd Nicholas & Miguel Philip of Soufriere played Zach Maxwell & Sean Carter of Micoud and won 2 – 0. Dwight Calixte & Joel Harding of Vieux Fort played Charles Wilson & Curtis Epiphane of Castries and won by default. Sunil John & Aaron St Rose of Vieux Fort played Lucias Moris & Cecil Gaston of Vieux Fort and Mon Repos respectively, and won 2 – 0. Annius Nicholas & Nynas Laurencin of Soufriere played Marius John & Bradley David of Castries and won 2 – 1. Harold Marcellin & Wade Emmanuel of Vieux Fort played Kevin Nicholas & Jn Pierre Edward of Soufriere and won 2 – 0. Slywin Surage & Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort played Timothy Atkins & Libert Charlemagne of Vieux Fort and won 2 – 0. Mark Simeon & Kenrick Victor of Vieux Fort played Cyrus Frederick & Miguel Edward of Micoud and won 2 – 1.

Round Two: Lloyd Nicholas & Miguel Edward of Soufriere played Mark Henry & Kennai Amedee also of Soufriere and won 2 – 0. Sunil John & Aaron St Rose of Vieux Fort played Dwight Calixte & Joel Harding of Vieux Fort and won 2 – 0. Anius Nicholas & Nynas Laurencin of Soufriere played Harold Marcellin & Libert Charlemagne of Vieux Fort and won 2 – 0. Slywin Surage & Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort played Mark Simeon & Kenrick Victor of Vieux Fort and won 2 – 0.

Semifinal play: Sunil John & Aaron St Rose of Vieux Fort played Lloyd Nicholas & Miguel Philip of Soufriere and won 2 – 1. Slywin Surage & Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort played Anius Nicholas & Nynas Laurencin of Soufriere and won 2 – 0.

Third place match: Lloyd Nicholas & Miguel Philip of Soufriere played Anius Nicholas & Nynus Laurencin of Soufriere and won 2 – 0.

Final: Sunil John & Aaron St Rose of Vieux Fort played Slywin Surage & Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort and won 2- 0 Claiming the title. Slywin Surage & Gary Khadoo of Vieux came in second.

The management of Cue Sports St Lucia Inc. congratulated the winners of the tournament and has expressed gratitude to all who participated. Special thanks to the sponsors of the tournament, Pierre, Mondesir and Associates and Gemini Impressions.