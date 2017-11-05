Goals Galore in the Castries Football Council Youth League

It was a tough match day for goal keepers and defenders on Saturday, October 28, as third round matches continued in the Castries Football Council Youth League at the SAB Sporting Facility.

In Under 11 matches Flow Lancers FC continued their dominance over VSADC Pinehill when they defeated the VSADC Sharks by 3 goals to nil.

Goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC were Nathaniel Semple, Noah Ermay and Khaleb Guste.

The VSADC Pinehill U 11 Dolphins had a better showing in their game versus FC Pioneers. Jahnard Modeste recorded his second brace of the tournament, to lead his team to a hard-fought victory.

The other U 11 match was an intra club match between the Valley Soccer Club Stingers and Valley Soccer Club Strikers. The Stingers proved unable to handle the Strikers, as the match ended in the lopsided score of 11 goals to nil.

The goal scorers for the Strikers were Emree Prospere with four goals, Zamian Julius with a hat trick, Alex Devaux recorded a brace and there were goals from Ajani Phillip and Jewel Daniel.

In the U 15 age group, VSADC Pinehill had an opportunity exact revenge for last week’s loss to Flow Lancers FC, but once again Flow Lancers FC handled a very listless and uncompetitive VSADC Pinehill easily by a score of 2 goals to nil.

In the other U 15 match Valley Soccer Club and FC Pioneers played an epic sew saw affair. Daniel Kennedy opened the scoring for Valley Soccer Club in the fifth minute, however, this lead was short lived as Sherquen Nelson equalized for FC Pioneers.

Kennedy ensured that his team went into half time with the lead when he recorded a brace in the 36th minute of action.

Marlon Nurse once again equalized for FC Pioneers but Valley Soccer Club took the lead for good and the three points, when their talisman Rio Longville ended the scoring in the 55th minute.

In U 19 action the featured match of the round was another derby between Flow Lancers FC and VSADC Lucozade U 19.

Malik Athanaze gave VSADC Lucozade U 19 a first half lead thanks to a calm finish.

From that point VSADC Lucozade U 17 tried to control the match with their short passing game, but Flow Lancers FC were relentless in their pressure and pursuit of an equalizer.

This attacking verve paid off in the dying minutes, when captain Shem Ermay calmly converted from the penalty spot, after an inexplicable handle ball from VSADC Lucozade U 17 player Keyshawn Menal.

In the other U 19 match on Saturday, Valley Soccer Club continued their fine form with a comfortable 4 nil win over FC Pioneers. Wilson Charlemagne recorded a hat trick and he was supported by a goal from Lyande St John.

Action in the Castries Football Council Youth League continued on the weekend with matches in all age divisions.