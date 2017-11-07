Eight Complete New England Culinary Institute Training at Sandals

Eight young Saint Lucian chefs have stepped up their professional standing following a week of intense training from the New England Culinary Institute, led by Chef Joey Buttendorf.

The level two training exercise was delivered over days of intensive kitchen and classroom sessions at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.

This is the first of at least five training sessions that will take place in Saint Lucia before January 2018. Among the training elements of this latest programme were refined stocks and sauces, derivatives of the five mother sauces, as well as holding techniques for ‘A la carte’ and buffet services.

The training also exposed the young chefs to plating techniques – the art of plating food: general rules of plating, design, colours, all-edible garnishing; spices and seasonings – completing the knowledge of spices: regions they come from and how to apply proper seasonings to the foods prepared.

Further, an interactive session on ‘A la carte’ service techniques was delivered with a focus on applying modern technique with respect to tradition while refining skills of level one Culinary Organisation Skills.

Buffet presentations and how to control the amount of food prepared as well as a practicum luncheon service wrapped up the week-long exercise.

The training comes as part of ongoing exposure for all Sandals team members through its Corporate University and partnerships with universities and other institutions from around the world.

Managing Director for Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, Winston Anderson, said he was pleased to see the energy and overall engagement and reception of the young chefs to the new standards and techniques.

Among the graduates of this level two programme are Trevern Joseph, Glenda McDonald and Mayers Edwin from Sandals Regency LaToc Golf Resort & Spa; Keisha Prospere and Jarvis Barthelemy of Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, and Macarius Stephen, Chris Jn Baptiste and Marvin Alfred from Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.