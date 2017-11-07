Education Professionals From Martinique begin Immersion Programme in St. Lucia

Adelegation of education professionals from the Superior School of Teaching and Education of Martinique has started a two-week immersion programme in Saint Lucia. The bilateral project is being implemented for the first time between Saint Lucia and Martinique.

As part of the project, student teachers will be immersed in various Saint Lucian schools. The initiative will involve comparative research on the education systems and teaching practices in both territories. The project arose from a close collaboration undertaken by the OECS, the Academy of Martinique and the Superior School of Teaching and Education. It forms part of the global objective of the OECS Commission to improve education standards within the Eastern Caribbean.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules highlighted the continuing efforts being made to deepen ties with Martinique and other English-speaking territories, particularly through education.

The delegation’s official visit ended with an address by OECS Commissioner of the Martinique Authority H.E Murielle Lesales. She underlined the importance of making concrete and positive changes to the lives of OECS citizens through the development of such programmes.

“Martinique has been warmly welcomed as an associate member of the OECS . . . but I must say that we also really appreciate all the efforts that are made on a daily basis to make us feel like a full member of the OECS family,” she stated. “Today, that’s how we feel.”