EU disburses EC$806,000 humanitarian aid to Dominica

The European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO) is providing EC$806,000(250,000 Euros) in emergency humanitarian aid to Dominica, following the severe destruction caused by Hurricane Maria which devastated the island on 19 September.

The relief will address urgent needs and will include basic kits for survival, clean water and food, construction material and fuel, as well as additional logistical support to reach isolated communities.

An EU humanitarian expert in rapid response is already in Dominica. Additional EU humanitarian technical assistance will reach soon to support Dominica’s national authorities to deliver relief to the population.

EU Ambassador to Barbados. the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS, and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, Daniela Tramacere said: “This is the time when friends show solidarity to the countries affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. I commend the resilience and dignity of Dominicans at these harsh times. We will spare no effort in contributing to the reconstruction of the beautiful island of Dominica”.

Up to now, among the European Union Member States, the United Kingdom, Belgium and France have already offered in-kind assistance also to be channelled through the same European Civil Protection Mechanism.

Background:

From 1999 to 2017 the European Commission has provided EUR 2,919,216 in humanitarian aid to Dominica. In addition, it provided a EUR 8.9 million grant to assist with reconstruction after Tropical Storm Erika hit the country in August 2015.

Source: DELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION TO BARBADOS, THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES, THE OECS, AND CARICOM/CARIFORUM