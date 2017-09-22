Chastanet Addresses UNGA for St. Lucia and OECS

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and the Minister of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and Public Service addressed the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at its annual General Debate on Friday 22 September 2017. Honourable Chastanet also represented the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States as its current chairman. The theme for this year’s debate is “Focusing on People – Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet.”

At approximately 12p.m. Allen Chastanet presented by urging the United Nations to continue working toward Sustainable Development Goals whilst keeping equity for all countries as the main focus. He claimed that without equity the United Nations cannot achieve what it stands for, which is to confront global challenges fairly. Throughout the speech Chastanet mentioned examples of countries that are benefitting more than others in the global village while others have the “deck stacked against them”. Prime Minister Chastanet extensively discussed the effects of climate change on small-island developing states (SIDS) in the Caribbean reminding the assembly that many of these islands lay on the frontier of Atlantic hurricane paths. He said, “We need real solutions at real-time.” He also thanked and commended countries France and China for their continued efforts to combat climate change and global warming.

Prime Minister Chastanet ended by reiterating the points he made asking for equity in aid, economy, trade and other aspects of global interactions.