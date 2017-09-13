Exotic Sauces from Viking on Tables at Le Petibonum Restaurant in Martinique

Viking Traders Limited and St. Lucia Distillers took part in a recent promotion at the popular beach restaurant and bar Le Petibonum in Le Carbet, Martinique.

Saint Lucia joins hands with her sister island Martinique in further promoting trade between the two islands. This adds to the close historical and cultural links that unite these islands and strengthen the friendship and solidarity relationships that exist. This is certainly reflected in the admirable and valuable connection Viking Traders Limited shares with its Martinique distributor: Viking Traders received a special invitation from its distributor in Martinique to attend this wonderful and well-attended event.

Viking’s original BBQ and Honey Sauce is made with 100% bananas which is rich in potassium. This unique combination creates a dynamic, well-rounded barbeque sauce that pairs well with anything from burgers to glazed grilled chicken, pork and fish, even vegetables, or as any addition to favourite foods.

From the award-winning line of pepper sauces, the mild pepper sauce with the perfect blend of heat and flavour was poured on to every plate, some guests mixing the two products which gave way to another delicious tasty sauce.

The condiments were well received by the Martiniquais and those at the event were thrilled to know that the Viking products are also available in Martinique.

Marketing Director of Viking Traders Limited, Ms. Gizelle Fleischhacker, said, “We are very touched and honoured at the kind hospitality and good partnership Viking Traders is building with our counterparts in Martinique.”

Radio Caraibe International, represented by Ms. Pascale Lavenaire, Rédactrice en Chef, and her colleague Florin interviewed Ms. Fleischhacker and one of the representatives in Martinique, Mr. Hubert De La Guineray, about the history of the company Viking Traders Limited and the blossoming relationships between the French-speaking territories.

Viking Traders Limited thanks Mr. Jacques Hayot, Mr. Joel Rilos and Mr. Hubert De La Guineray, its partners in Martinique, for the invitation to promote Viking products, and the amazing ambience and lunch with the finest Caribbean food!

Viking products are available in Martinique at major supermarkets and retail stores Island-wide.