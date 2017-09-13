January 2018 CXC/CSEC Registration

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations would like to inform all potential candidates for the January 2018 CXC/ CSEC examinations that registration begins on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 and ends on Wednesday, October 16, 2017.

Additional information and registration forms can be obtained at the Educational Evaluation and Assessment Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, 3rd Floor, Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries and at the Education Office in Vieux Fort.