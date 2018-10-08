Fatal Accident in Grand Ravine, Dennery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Devon Francis, as a result of a vehicular accident which occurred on Friday October 5, 2018 along the Grand Ravine, Dennery road.

Devon Francis a twenty-three-year-old resident of Augier, Vieux Fort, was the sole occupant of the motorcar registration number PK 8382 which ran off the road and turned over in Grand Ravine. Devon Francis was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital and later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.