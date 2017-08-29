Fifteen Designers to Compete in Courts Fashionista Competition 2017

Local and Regional furniture and electrical superstore Courts has announced that fifteen designers will participate in the company’s Fourth annual Courts Fashionista competition. The event will be held this coming Friday September 1st 2017 at Courts Marisule from 3pm and is open to the general public.

Each finalist would have had to pick up a copy of the company’s “We’ve Got it All” brochure as part of the current primary promotion. Designers were invited to draw a sketch of a piece of clothing which would represent any item featured in the brochure. The competition which was open to both amateur and professional designers gives aspiring designers the much needed platform to showcase their talent and skill. Being in its fourth year, the call for designers was well received and the company acknowledged receipt of well over 20 entries all with beautiful and intricate designs and equal chances of capturing this year’s crown.

The Courts Fashionista Finalists 2017 Are!!!!!!!!

Marcella Anneville, Cherisa Samuels, Ashley Prospere, Noelita Tench, Anazita Tench, Perlina Deterville, Ashley Imbert, Sindiwe James, Solange Alfred, Ignatia St Brice, Shantel Jn Baptiste, Tannel George, Laurie Isaac, Jamieson Edward, Nella Collymore.

This year, the winner of the Courts Fashionista Competition will walk away with $2500 in cash amongst other prizes. The 1st Runner UP will walk away with $1000 and 2nd Runner Up will receive $500. All participants will be given tokens of appreciation for their participation. Courts, understanding the economic hardships being faced by a large number of aspiring designers will also present each participant with a cash voucher of $300 which will go towards purchasing much needed essential supplies needed to complete their designs. We anticipate a competition of a very high standard as the judges as points will be allotted to Creativity, Presentation, Originality, Similarity between sketch provided and actual design, Craftsmanship, Crowd response and biggest posse.

This year’s competition promises to be a bigger and better show! STL’s aspiring designers have been waiting for the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent and that opportunity can also be seen at the Courts Fashionista competition 2017.