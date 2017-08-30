Introducing The Record Sunseeker Line Up For Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2017

Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce that it will be making a record four US debuts at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show including the 76 Yacht, Predator 57 MK II, Manhattan 66 and 95 Yacht.

Back for its 58th year, visitors to the Show will have the opportunity to view the following collection of yachts:

76 Yacht – US Debut

The exciting, all-new 76 Yacht delivers unprecedented levels of luxury, sociability and entertaining space and, with 18 yachts pre-sold, is already in high demand.

The 76 Yacht certainly hits the sweet spot in terms of size, space and superyacht feel whilst being extremely manageable for those looking to self-crew. Clever design maximises social and entertaining spaces, whilst the innovative use of glass enhances natural light, making this a bright and airy boat in which to relax and unwind with family and friends.

The optional retractable glass skylight over the lower helm affords an open boat experience, allowing light to flood into the helm area and complemented by a large companion seating area to port. Natural light also flows into the main deck through extended window lines and unique full-height glazing on the port side, making the dining area a spectacular place to entertain with incredible views over the water.

For life ‘al fresco’ her exterior decks provide unprecedented levels of space and flexibility that can be can be adapted to suit any needs, whether relaxing, entertaining or both. In fact this is some 25% greater than her highly popular predecessor and offers an extensive variety of options to entertain or relax. The substantial cockpit for example can be adapted to provide additional lounge seating or a cocktail bar for afternoon drinks and the option of a ‘beach club’ complete with BBQ grill, fold-out seating and full height rain shower makes full use of the extensive bathing platform which is large enough to carry a Williams 445.

The vast flybridge is another exceptional feature of the 76 Yacht, and the impressive layout can be further enhanced by the addition of an optional spa-tub and cocktail bar to further complement that ‘superyacht’ feel.

The light and space continues below deck, where there are four sumptuous cabins and four bathrooms, including an impressive full beam master suite with ensuite and dressing area. The spacious crew cabin can accommodate up to three people in an open-plan layout or can be specified with an enclosed double berth cabin.

From her exceptional seakeeping to The all-new 76 Yacht is unmistakably Sunseeker from the exceptional sea-keeping of the very latest deep-V hull design to the class leading space throughout her beautifully appointed decks – this incredible new yacht is without doubt the new benchmark for her class.

Predator 57 MK II – US Debut

The Predator 57 MK II is an evolution of the incredibly popular Predator 57 which has been the segment leader since its introduction in January 2015, echoing all its stand out features with even more elegance and style.

Sporty and sleek, the Sunseeker Predator 57 is crafted to perfectly balance style with practicality. Epitomising the latest Sunseeker design cues, the refreshed exterior boasts sleek, yet oversized pillarless’ windows down to the side deck which floods the interior with light and provides uninterrupted views from the saloon.

The transom area now features a mini beach club – an option first introduced with the Manhattan 52 in 2016 and now a Sunseeker signature feature. This area offers an inviting space for family and friends to enjoy the built-in BBQ, ‘rain shower’ and fold-down transom seating.

The patio door, which separates the saloon from the cockpit, lowers at the flick of a switch to create one incredible entertaining space, allowing the craft to adapt for different climates, which is further enhanced by a fully opening hardtop roof over the saloon.

The Predator 57 certainly doesn’t sacrifice performance for style. With speeds of up to 40 knots (depending on the engine/drive option chosen), it cuts an impressive figure on the open water with exemplary seakeeping and unmatched agility. Featuring six berths in three cabins, with an additional crew cabin for one, the full beam master cabin is located amidship with ensuite, lounge seating and vanity space. It truly is a yacht designed for cruising in luxury and is sure to remain the benchmark for the segment.

Manhattan 66 – US Debut

Having already sold 43 boats since its launch in January, this innovative new model for 2017 is designed to maximise space and entertainment options with exceptional panoramic hull and saloon windows providing light-drenched living spaces throughout. Its deep V hull offers signature Sunseeker performance and impeccable seakeeping, whilst the impressive layout provides ample space on board to rival much larger yachts.

Throughout the main deck, there is a strong focus on creating generous, useable open-plan, sociable spaces. Her exterior lines flow effortlessly from the bow seating and sunbathing areas to the expansive cockpit adjoining the well-equipped aft galley and saloon on the main deck. Optionally, the galley can be specified below creating an even more expansive entertainment space in the main saloon.

The newly configured flybridge also creates the feeling that you are on board a much larger craft and has been designed with relaxation in mind, with extensive seating throughout, large forward sunbathing areas and a well-equipped wet-bar. Clever design continues through to the wide hydraulic bathing platform (capable of launching a Williams 385 Jet RIB) and transom ‘beach club’ where an optional BBQ, fold-down transom seat and overhead ‘rain shower’ truly set the Manhattan 66 apart from its peers.

The optional twin-berth crew cabin has separate access through the transom and enjoys a dedicated wet room and ample stowage. Thanks to the galley being situated on the main deck, there is room enough for four very spacious cabins below including two large twin cabins, a forward VIP suite and standout full-beam master suite with its own private stairway access from the saloon; a first for Sunseeker in this size range.

95 Yacht – US Debut

The 95 Yacht’s innovative layout, striking lines and fresh design direction have become synonymous with the company’s next generation of larger yachts.

The 95 Yacht’s stunning lines and unique layout exemplifies the latest in Sunseeker’s cutting-edge design and innovative build processes. With all the spacious elegance of its highly successful sister, the 28 Metre Yacht, it combines a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category.

A standout feature is its unique main deck layout with a special master cabin triplex configuration, offering even greater flexibility and space from a class above. With the luxurious master stateroom berth on the main deck, a forward staircase leads to a mid-level dressing area and sumptuous en-suite.

The raised pilot house offers greater flexibility contributing to the more expansive main deck layout which is truly remarkable for this size of yacht. Above deck, the spacious flybridge is well equipped with a second helm, bar, optional hot tub and plenty of seating for guests to be entertained in style. As with all Sunseeker’s new models in 2016, the 95 Yacht is based on the classic deep V hull with unrivalled performance at its heart.

Alongside these magnificent models, Sunseeker will be showcasing the following:

Manhattan 52

86 Yacht

Predator 68 MKII

Sunseeker USA will also be displaying its exclusive range of merchandise, named the ‘Sunseeker Collection’ at the Show. Featuring a stunning selection of clothing, leather goods and accessories, the entire range will be on-show on the Sunseeker stand.

For more information about the Sunseeker Collection or to purchase items from the range, please visit www.sunseeker.com

Sean Robertson, President of Sunseeker USA, said: “We’re excited and proud to be hosting so many US debuts at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year. It’s an important statement that signals Sunseeker’s continued focus on new product development. We’ll also be sharing more details with customers about the exciting new models set for launch over the next 12 months, and outlining our ambitious plans to further strengthen Sunseeker’s dealer presence throughout the US.”