First Annual Domino Competition for Taxi Drivers

On Sunday evening the CSA Centre in Sans Souci, was the scene for first Annual Domino Competition for the Taxi Drivers Association.

The competition was devised by Managing Director of Harry Edwards Jewelers, Thomas Ladner, as a way of showing the commitment and appreciation the company has towards their partnership with taxi drivers.

At the opening of the competition, Marketing Manager for Harry Edwards Jewelers, Sonia Graham said: “Being no stranger to various social gatherings while working within the hospitality industry, we believe such activities develop a sense of team spirit and togetherness, as we strive to enhance our relationship with you the taxi drivers, with this activity being the stepping stone of more to come in the future.”

Taxi drivers in the competition represented the following hotels: Rendezvous, Sandals Regency, Royalton, Sandals Halcyon, Windjammer Landing, Sandals La Toc, Sandals Grande, Le Sport, St James Club, along with the La Place Carenage Taxi Association, Southern Taxi Association, Holiday Taxi Association and Marigot Bay.

Following a highly competitive affair, Joseph Anthony and Joseph Albertie from Le Sport emerged victorious. Second place went to Joseph Pierre and Simon Altinor. All four players are aligned with Holiday Taxi Limited.

Commenting on the competition Albertie said: “It was great and something we were looking forward to. From the time we heard about it we were practicing. We came here prepared and thank God we are victorious. That was our whole plan in coming here.”

The winning pair thanked Harry Edwards Jewelers for staging the competition and look forward to taking part in the next event.

Prizes presented included trophies and medals, $500 towards the needs of the winning hut, hampers courtesy of sponsors St Lucia Distillers and Peter and Company Distributors, Rubis EC$500 vouchers, Victorinox swiss army knives and a Harry Edwards Jewelers domino pack.