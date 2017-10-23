St Lucia’s OECS Swim Team announced

After 26 years of the OECS Swim competition, the St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) will host the 27th Annual Swimming Championship at the home of swimming here – The Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre.

Over the past 26 years two islands, St Lucia and Grenada, have dominated the championship. Due to recent weather conditions affecting various islands, Dominica and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are unable to participate this year.

Following the conclusion of the Seajays Capri Sun Short Course Swim Championship also dubbed the OECS Swim Trials, the SLASA Technical committee selected the top 34 swimmers to represent St Lucia at the OECS Swim Championship slated for November 10-12, 2017.

The competition will be conducted in accordance with Fina Rules. Competitors will compete in the eight and under through to 18 and over age group category.

Leading the country’s charge in the girls and boys eight and under will be Fayth Jeffery, Mila Festini Cromer, Diego Vargas and Antoine Destang.

The nine to 10 age group squad will be represented by Jasmine Stiede, Amelia Joseph, Jermina Odlum Smith, Anais Bataillard, Therron Herell, Karic Charles and Ethan Hazell.

Naima Hazell, Naekeisha Louis, D’Andre Blanchard, Ziv Reynolds and Akim Ernest will take control of the 11 to 12 age group swimmers.

The senior representation on the team (13-14 age group) will be led by swimmers Mikaili Charlemagne, Marissa Louisy, Mya Hilaire, Shalini Joseph, Jayhan Odlum Smith, Terrel Monplaisir and Jamarr Archibald.

Eden Crick, Mikaela Casimir, Abbie Pultie, Mya Peter, Nicolas Mc Lennon, Omar Alexander and Devin Boodha will also join the team in their attempt to dominate the point standing.

The 18 and over entries will include Vanessa Eugene, Shernice Popo, Johnathon Calderon and Michael Louis Fernand, whom SLASA expects to strengthen the team’s representation.

Meet Director Yasmin Tyson looks forward to SLASA hosting this competitive swimming championship and to the team retaining the trophy.