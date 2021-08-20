Flood Warning in Effect!

Advertisement

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has issued a flood warning for the island effective 2:00pm today until midnight. In a release issued earlier, the Met Service notes heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours has raised the possiblity of flooding and landslides. Additional showers are expected this evening into the night. This is associated with a misture of moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave.

Residents and motorists, especially those in areas prone to landslide and flooding are asked to exercise extreme caution in their activities.

Citizens are asked to take heed and pay attention to any further annoucnements coming from the Met Services and the National Emergency Organisation (NEMO).