Trinidadian supermarket chain giant Massy Stores acquires Ti J’s Eroline’s located on Church St, Soufriere. Days after opening its City Store in Castries, the supermarket chain will re-open the Ti J’s Eroline’s store under its Massy Stores “Mini” Brand this Saturday August 21st. This will come after a 3-day closure effective 18th August, 2021.

In a statement to The Star, the previous owners said, “the decision to sell is one which we did not take lightly. We have operated in the retail space in Soufriere for over thirty (30) years, but we also own Fond Doux Eco Resorts in Soufriere. While we have managed and operated these two critical, but diverse businesses successfully, we have decided to focus our efforts exclusively on Fond Doux, thus the decision to sell.”

They went on further to say, “Fond Doux is one of St. Lucia’s leading eco-tourism entities. It is certified as an organic estate and is a member of Green Globe. We have invested a lot of ourselves in this paradise and remain passionate about the growth opportunities for this property. As the store transitions to the new ownership, we are confident that we have made the best decision, selling to a stable and well entrenched business entity like Massy Stores, whose current operations are best in class. The nature of its operations, approach to team and community, were some of the factors we took into consideration with respect to this arrangement. We have enjoyed a solid and harmonious relationship to date, and this gives us the assurance that Massy Stores is a great fit to continue and improve on what we have established in our town of Soufriere.”

The addition of the new store brings the number of Massy locations in Soufriere to two after the Company opened its first branch in “Sulphur City” in recent weeks.