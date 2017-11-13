Flow Christmas Community Projects Kick Off In Laborie

The transformation of Laborie village is nearly complete, thanks to the intervention and support of the island’s leading telecommunications service provider, Flow.

As part of its Christmas campaign this year, Flow is undertaking a series of projects that will have a lasting impact in every corner of Saint Lucia. Projects were identified by the local Constituency Councils, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government. Partners so far include outsource company STACS, alongside Harris Paints, Caribbean Metals Ltd. and Peter and Company Distribution.

The Laborie project, just in time for the celebration of Festen Labowi, covers restoration and repainting of the square’s walls, gazebo and fountain, in addition to refurbishment of the park benches. The work, over some six days, from preparing the surfaces to woodwork and painting, was all done by STACS and Flow management and employees, in conjunction with the Constituency Council.

Winston Bicar, Clerk of the Laborie/Augier Constituency Council, commended the work of Flow and their partner companies.

“On behalf of the people of Laborie, I must applaud them for this massive effort,” he said. “They literally worked night and day to make sure the venue was ready for Friday. The result is absolutely beautiful, and we thank Flow for being such a caring and committed corporate citizen.”

Mr. Bicar also joined Flow Country Manager, Chris Williams, as he presented early Christmas hampers to less fortunate families. The recipients, from Desmond Collymore Drive, Banse La Grace and Augier, were selected by the Constituency Council. All expressed their thanks to Flow, Peter and Company and partners for their generosity.

As well as its community project, Flow will also be gifting one customer from Laborie with a cash prize this Christmas. One winner will be selected from each of Saint Lucia’s 10 districts, and there will also be two grand prizes – a Full Service Bundle with 12 months of free services, and a $13,000 Smart Home Technology Bundle, inclusive of a smart TV, smartphone, computer tablet and more.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can Top Up at least $15, buy any Flow mobile handset or sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network. They can also get in with a chance to win something extra for Christmas by signing up for landline, postpaid mobile, broadband or TV, upgrade an existing service or pay any Flow bill in full and on time.

Customers can also take advantage of significant discounts on mobile handsets, with free Bluetooth speakers accompanying selected models. Mobile customers will be treated to free double data whilst TV customers are able to enjoy discounts, special offers and free views of selected packages including Fox Premium, the HBO Movie Pack, and the Flow Sports Pack.

The next planned Flow Christmas community project is the painting of a comfort station on Bay Street in Gros Islet. Fulfilling the Flow promise of “building, connecting and serving”, the 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving and discounts.