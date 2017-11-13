Saint Lucia to be featured in New Luxury Travel Series ‘Travel Time With Linda’

AXS TV brings some of the world’s most breathtaking locations home, as the all-new luxury travel series Travel Time with Linda joins the network’s daytime programming lineup, airing every Saturday, starting January 6, 2018. The 13-episode series is hosted by TV personality and travel enthusiast Linda Cooper, who will be on-hand each week to guide viewers on an unforgettable tour of all that puts the spotlight on beautiful and exotic destinations from Costa Rica to the Bahamas, and everywhere in-between.

The upbeat series is inspired by the three essential elements of high-class travel: Glamour, Luxury and Adventure, with episodes focussing on a different tropical locale every week. The insightful profiles are designed to showcase the local flavour, essence, and luxury aspects of each location, as well as action-packed adventure opportunities that are sure to get the heart pumping. Season highlights include zip-lining and whitewater rafting in Costa Rica; a candid conversation with reggae superstar Bankie Banx in Anguila; a trip to the Caicos Conch Farm in Turks & Caicos; watersports and retail therapy in Bermuda; rum tasting and surf lessons in Barbados; swimming with sharks and exploring Mayan Ruins in Belize; bobsledding and a spooky look at the legend of the White Witch of Rose Hall in Jamaica and kayaking and volcano climbing in St. Kitts.

Host Linda Cooper also spends some time in Saint Lucia, and highlights include the Fond Doux Plantation Estate, the Sulphur Springs mud bath, Toraille Waterfall, the Castries Market, Gros Islet Friday Night Street Jam, and Anse La Raye Fish Fiesta.

The show’s host and executive producer is excited to share her adventures with AXS TV’s audience. “On ‘Travel Time with Linda’, viewers will be able to experience some truly incredible sights and sounds from all across the world,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled that my show has found the perfect TV home on Saturday mornings.”

“Linda Cooper has a true passion for travel, and her knowledge of what to see and do in these luxurious locations will resonate with our viewers as she guides them on weekly explorations and adventures in paradise,” said Lucia McCalmont, VP of Programming & Acquisitions, AXS TV.