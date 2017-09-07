Flow Helps Prep for Back To School

Hundreds of children from Castries, Gros Islet, Vieux Fort and environs ended their summer vacation on a high note last weekend, as they enjoyed the Flow Skool Aid back to school fair, held on Friday and Saturday at the Derek Walcott Square in Castries, and the Vieux Fort Town Square.

The initiative – which was entirely free for students and parents alike – incorporated plenty of activities for boys and girls of all ages, and the youngsters not only had a great deal of fun, but in many cases were able to get a little help with back-to-school preparation as well.

The fun activities included face painting, arts and craft lessons, free popcorn and cotton candy, bouncy castle, prizes and giveaways, and a display of the wide array of children’s programming available on Flow Digital TV.

In addition to the purely fun elements, young scholars were treated to free school bags, hair braiding and haircuts thanks to Cutty Ranks, eye screening by Courts Optical, dental screening from Everyday Smiles, and counselling sessions with clinical psychologist Leah St. Helen.

There was also a presentation of the website lubsedutime.com, which provides online classes for primary and secondary school students. The site is managed by Mr. Dwayne Lubin, a teacher at the Ciceron Combined School.

As Flow Marketing and Communications Specialist, Shermalyn Sidonie-John, explains, the occasion was the company’s way of giving back. Its also an opportunity for helping a group of vulnerable children:

“We are indebted to our wonderful partners, internal and external, who came out and made this event a success,” she said. “To Cutty, Courts, Everday Smiles, The Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association, WLBL, Peter & Company Ltd., on behalf of all the children who had such a wonderful time, we say a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ for helping us be able to kick off the academic year with such a wonderful experience.

“Over the years, we have had a good relationship with the New Beginnings Transit Home in Cas En Bas, and we also used this occasion to bring the wards in, show them some much-deserved love, and make a presentation of toys, books, and groceries to the administrators. It is so important that those of us who are capable take care of those most in need, and we are proud to take up that mantle.”

Flow is anticipating an even bigger, more exciting, and more successful event ahead of the 2018-19 school year.

Source: Flow