American Airlines Miami Hub Travel Alert

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board has been advised by American Airlines that due to the expected impact of Hurricane Irma, its Miami hub will be temporarily closed from Thursday 7, September 2017 until Sunday 10, September 2017.

All American Airlines flights into and out of Saint Lucia via Miami are therefore suspended. American Airlines expects to resume normal operations on Monday 11, September 2017.

The American National Hurricane Center has described Hurricane Irma as “potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane”, and American Airlines is taking pre-emptive actions as a safety precaution.

Hoteliers and travelers are asked to take special note as the closure will affect departures during this time. Travellers can check the status of their American Airlines flights through the www.aa.com website.

