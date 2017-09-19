Flow Launches 4GLTE in Grand Fashion

Saint Lucia joined other Flow territories in the Caribbean, including Barbados, Cayman, Antigua, St Kitts, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Turks and Caicos, in launching the latest, fastest mobile data – 4GLTE on Thursday evening with a launch event at Flow Saint Lucia’s Bay Walk branch.

Speaking at the launch Commercial Lead, Anselm Mathurin said as a result of the new technology there will be a more enhanced user experience. “We’ve experienced challenges where we’d like to be mobile and have access to all of the amenities and communication conveniences, and with 4GLTE those conveniences are readily available,” he said.

Benefits of the latest upgrade include a higher mobile data speed of up to 69 Megabits per second (Mbps). Buffering shall no longer be an issue for those on the go, especially for persons who rely on data for their professional life. Additionally, video and voice calls can be answered at the same time with the option of switching over to either without missing a moment.

“Your experience is going to be seamless,” Mathurin said. “We wanted to bring to Saint Lucia a service, a technology that can make life, work and play a lot more enjoyable, seamless, and productive.”

Flow also had more exciting news regarding the re-launch of its pre paid and post paid combo plans which now came with added value. The combo plans include unlimited talk, text and data, local Flow and international minutes as well as ‘the fastest 4GLTE on island’.

The majority of high-end devices such as Samsung and iPhone are LTE compatible and all that’s required is a sim-card.

Flow is now doing promotional offers where it is giving out a free sim (4GLTE), and with the combo plan customers will receive double the minutes, double the data.

As part of its campaign, Flow has partnered with two local personalities, Taribba do Nascimento, founder of Même Bête, and Ricky T, one of Saint Lucia’s most successful soca artists, who will both be in the limelight in the coming weeks.

At Thursday’s launch Shermalyn Sidonie-John, Flow’s Marketing and Communications Specialist, guaranteed a weekend filled with action in an effort to “always get our customers connected and for them to share that experience with the rest of the world in the fastest way possible”. Hence the tag line, ‘Always Connected. Always Faster!’