The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College will remain closed today, Tuesday, 19th September 2017 in accordance with the directives given by NEMO and the Saint Lucia Met Office. We encourage our staff and students to pay attention to official sources for information. Once the ALL CLEAR has been issued, College personnel will assess the condition of its campuses and issue a further statement on the reopening of the College.

Continue to remain vigilant and stay safe.

Source: Sir Arthur Lewis Community College