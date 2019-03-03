From supermoto to motocross

Last Friday’s Supermoto event which was held on Bridge Street and the William Peter Boulevard as part of our 40th Independence activities, marked the beginning of the St Lucia Moto X Club’s motocross season.

Oswald Simon is among riders competing in the highly competitive “A” Class on Sunday.

This Sunday however, the venue is in Cul-de-Sac, where patrons will once again experience first-hand the thrills and excitement that only biking can generate. Our French partners were so impressed with the level of participation and crowd support at supermoto they have already made plans to be on island this Sunday for motocross. Thanks to our many sponsors, all is in place to ensure that Sunday’s race lives up to the hype and bragging rights that only motocross can bring about.

Four classes are expected to compete…the pee-wees Alpha Burt, riding bike # 332, Christian Eudoxie riding bike # 110, Kareem Louis riding bike # 3, Diego Maraj-Straughn riding bike # 238; In class ‘C’ the likes of Rossi McLean riding bike # 46; Class ‘B’ Jah-Mallen Alcindor riding bike # 100, Antonio Maynard riding bike # 85, Darren Auguste riding bike # 777, Amir Surage riding bike # 88, Noel Mark riding bike # 144, Caj Campsell riding bike # 15, Kelvin Henry riding bike # 472, Denzel Joseph riding bike # 14, Shaan Cooper riding bike # 105. In class ‘A” Oswald Simon (official) riding bike # 44, Brian Leonce riding bike # 22, Davidson (Weng-Weng) Belizaire riding bike # 18, Ian Lesporis riding bike # 9, Olson Francois riding bike #10 and Arrkim Griffith riding bike # 101.

Start off time is 2:00pm. Admission is free but donations are welcomed, which will assist in offsetting the cost of track maintenance and other club expenses which are associated with hosting the motocross events. Remember as always to check us out on Facebook and Instagram for club updates, pics and videos. The next motocross race is March 31.