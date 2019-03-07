Military funeral to be held for Tamara Charles Laure

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is mourning the death of the late Woman Police Constable 115 Tamara Charles Laure who passed away on February 21, 2019.

A Military Parade and Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Castries. The body will be available for viewing at the Police Canteen at 11:00am on Friday March 8, 2019.

The Parade will commence at 1:00pm from Bridge Street unto Jeremie Street, Peynier Street and Micoud Street for the Church Service. Thereafter, the Parade will march off from Micoud Street, Laborie Street and John Compton Highway. The body will be laid to rest at the Choc Cemetry.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is appealing to the motoring public to exercise some patience during that time as there will be some interruption to the normal flow of traffic. The Royal Saint Lucia wishes to express condolences to the family and friends of WPC 115 Tamara Charles Laure.