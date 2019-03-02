Good performances at Independence Tennis Tournament

The eighth edition of the Independence TOGS (The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund) and Lucelec Tennis Tournament, ended with a closing ceremony Saturday afternoon at the National Tennis Centre at Beausejour. The seven day tournament catered to all categories, beginning with the under 10’s all the way up to the senior category. Several clubs and academies competed in this year’s tournament.

Officials and players pose for a group photo following the conclusion of TOGS and Lucelec sponsored Independence Tennis Tournament.

In addition to President of the St Lucia Tennis Association, Stephen McNamara and Tournament Director, Scyla Murray, special guests at the ceremony included Theo Gobat and his wife Helen who formed TOGS, to honor the memory of their son Oliver. Players and several parents were also in attendance. The ever young Vernon Lewis who continues defying Father Time, once again prevailed at this competition winning the men’s open singles title. That’s nothing new for him. For the record, Lewis has never lost a match since the opening of the National Tennis Centre years ago.

In the final, he went up against a much younger and worthy opponent in Maxx William and won in straight sets. It was not all bad news for William, who is among St Lucia’s top junior players. He won the boys 18 and

under singles title defeating Nicholas St John.

Having dominated tennis here for so ages and having been successful at the regional level, I couldn’t help but ask Lewis, “Is there anyone else who can represent St Lucia the way you have.” He replied: “We have a good core of players, some of them are overseas at the moment. We have my son Taquel Lewis, Jean Phillippe Murray, Adriel Bousquet, Keiran President, so we have some good players. I think what we have to do now is try to bring all of them down here for one big tournament.”

Lewis feels we also have a good crop of female players who are coming on strong. He specifically mentioned Jorja Mederick, Iyana Paul and

Alysa Elliott who all gave a good account of themselves at the recent tournament. Paul won the women’s open singles title, Mederick won the 18 and under girls singles title and Elliott captured the girls 16 and under singles championship.

Vernon Lewis captured yet another Independence Tennis title in winning the men’s open.

Following are results in the various categories. Red ball girls: Champion Jordyn Bishamber, finalist Samuella Bertrand. Red ball boys: Champion Andretti George, finalist Armani Rosemond. Orange ball girls: Champion Jaelyn Henry, finalist Anaiah Bousquet. Orange ball boys: Champion Peter Murray, finalist Matthew George. Green ball girls: champion Brianna Jn Baptiste, finalist Amia Jn Marie. Green ball boys: Champion Peter Murray, finalist Khyle Hyatt.

Twelve and under girls: Champion Latoya Murray, finalist Amara Jn Marie. Twelve and under boys: champion Jaidyn Mathew, finalist Lawnell Raymond. Fourteen and under girls: champion Alysa Elliott, finalist Jorja Mederick. Fourteen and under boys: Champion Arden Rosemond, finalist Saige Rosemond.

Sixteen and under girls: Champion Alysa Elliott, finalist Iyana Paul. Sixteen and under boys: Champion Arden Rosemond, finalist Aaron Gerald. Eighteen and under girls: Champion Jorja Mederick, finalist Netanya Faissal. Eighteen and under boys: Champion Maxx William, finalist Nicholas St John.

Women’s open: Champion Iyana Paul, finalist Jorja Mederick. Men’s Open: Champion Vernon Lewis, finalist Maxx William. Senior men: Champion Glenton Evans, finalist Cameron Moffat.