The Prime Minister’s Secret Weapons

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s star has been on the rise ever since he became political leader of the United Workers Party. I made a point of declaring my support for him long before the last general elections because I saw his potential. I take pride in stating that I’ve never been a political-fence-sitter. Politicians are better advised to make simple declarative statements to the electorate and the media, and to communicate strongly-held ideas. The electorate is consequently afforded opportunities to weigh the pros and cons of arguments before casting their ballots. This is the preferred way in a free, democratic society. But there is more. Each political leader comes into politics with his or her secret political “weapons”, often not apparent until the new prime minister emerges.

The author insists it will be a long time before the opposing party moves a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Chastanet (left) like that recently proposed, to no avail, by opposition leader Philip J. Pierre (right).

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is armed with six most powerful political weapons. First there is his affability and passion for economic development. Closely attached to this, and forming an indivisible covalent bond, are his drive, energy, determination and the political savvy of his wife, Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet. That bundle of energy, combined with the PM’s likeability, openness and willingness to listen, makes this duo a formidable team indeed. This core nucleus is at the heart of the love that delivers to the people of Saint Lucia the long-held hope of work, education, health care, security and justice.

The first ring of energy outside the husband-wife nucleus consists of some of the most savvy and energetic politicians and advisers. This includes his trusted Cabinet colleagues, senators and the hierarchy of the United Workers Party, and selected others. When these pull in the same direction, the UWP is unbeatable.

Many have opined that the recent motion of no confidence tabled by the leader of the opposition against Allen Chastanet was a godsend. The resolution allowed ministers of the government to further explain the work of their various ministries and the role which the prime minister and minister of finance plays in each of their respective portfolios. Each entity was better placed to deliver budgetary and campaign promises to their various constituencies. I suspect that it will be a very long time before another such motion against Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is tabled.



The third ring that protects the prime minister and forms a strong barrier against his foes consists of UWP stalwarts, many of whom cut their teeth in the political camp of the former leader Sir John Compton. Since the formation of the United Workers Party, many new streams have joined, adding strength and diversity as it works towards a more productive and beautiful Saint Lucia. The UWP is aware of the role it needs to play in this new and evolving world order, under its visionary prime minister. The party has pledged to continuously strengthen its membership drive, adding fresh, new ideas as it delivers a better and more progressive country. The party must boldly embrace the new vision of a different and better techno-smart country which the prime minister so ably described in his Independence address to the nation. The PM’s strong desire for consultation should ensure the success of his UWP and his government.



The fourth ring of support which presents a formidable economic weapon that continues to strengthen Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is the capable and friendly countries that offer advice and economic assistance. For example, the redevelopment of Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) at Vieux Fort could hardly have started without the assistance of the government and people of Taiwan. Japan’s assistance in our health services and bridge-building and road construction is well known. The USA, Canada, Britain, France, Mexico, Morocco and others offer helpful assistance. We must salute, especially, Cuba for its unwavering assistance in the field of health care and eye care. However, as the prime minister said, in the end Saint Lucia is ours to build, and we the people must unite and work for the common good of all its citizens. Cuba is a Caribbean reality and will always be our friend.

The fifth ring of support, which may prove to be the most significant weapon, is the emerging excellence of the nation’s youth. Some people would prefer to focus on crime and the senseless violence that are often blamed on the youth. We also need to focus as sharply on the youth who are engaged in positive work and research, sports, music and arts and other fields of endeavour. I was truly moved when I listened to the two young men who addressed the Independence charity ball on Saturday evening, February 23.

I recalled forty years ago, some political detractors found it safer to ride the wave of UWP popularity on the road to independence. Then, it was the voices of the minority (former members of the St. Lucia Forum) who said that even before independence, the form of the new and liberated Saint Lucian had already appeared on the horizon. Of course, some people chose to listen instead to the criticisms of the so-called advocates of “Black Power”. But times have changed. Had the St. Lucia Forum had its wish, the new man it envisaged 40 years ago would have been at the centre of the island’s development thrust a long time ago. Still, the maturing excellence of the forty-something, combined with the emerging sensibilities of the youth, should soon take its place at the centre of this island’s social, economic and political development.

Finally, there is the weapon of love which embraces all the people of Saint Lucia, led by the prime minister’s family and that of his wife. That ring of love includes the Diaspora and all the genuine friends who call our island ‘home’. One prays that the power of such love will be strengthened over time, and never be broken. It is that ring of love that makes Saint Lucia attractive to visitors. It is often said that the personality of the people of Saint Lucia adds beauty to our island. As we embark on the first year of this new journey, following our fortieth anniversary of independence, we must continue to embrace the message of unity and love of which the prime minister spoke.

I pray that coming generations will learn from the prime minister’s not-so-secret weapons outlined above.