Governments Need to Fund Crisis Counselling Centres For Rape and Trauma

The Caribbean Committee Against Sex Crimes, an Initiative of the Zandoli International Foundation, is calling on all Caribbean governments to do what is necessary to ensure that their citizens get proper victims support for all categories of crime especially sex crime.

It has come to the attention of the Caribbean Committee Against Sex Crimes Team that regionally many of the NGOs that support victims of Sex Crime throughout of the Caribbean are underfunded and understaffed.

Furthermore our contacts on the ground in Dominica report that there is no rape trauma counselling centre on the entire island. This news is especially troubling as without proper counselling a victim of sex crime may never recover from their abuse.

We would like to highlight the fundamental importance of counselling for victims of sex crime and the work that Rape Crisis centers do. The entire society reaps the benefits of spending money to support victims of sex crime.

According to UN statistics from 2015 the Caribbean has among the highest rates of sexual violence in the world. Victims of sexual violence suffer severe consequences: 30% of rape victims have had a major depressive episode. 13% of Rape victims have attempted suicide at a rate 13 times higher than non-rape victims (Kilpatrick et al., 1992)

Victim support and counselling is a vital function that is often underestimated and underappreciated in our societies. When a victim of rape or a child who is sexually violated seeks help, it is the counsellor who is the first point of contact. Counsellors also have to assist and help that person or child get to a place of recovery and healing through specialized techniques.

Victims need medical, forensic and psychosocial care following their trauma. Victims support is essential in aiding persons in reporting crime and in bringing perpetrators to justice. Victims of sex crimes especially rarely report crimes out of fear or shame. In the case of child sexual abuse the problem is Victims support is what bridges the gap between the trauma of the crime and making the report to the police. Often times due to trauma victims cannot

Furthermore many victims may be too fragile to endure the rigours of the court process. Continuous victims support is therefore essential in allowing victims a fighting chance at trial and thereby increasing the conviction rate.

In the article Rape Treatment Outcome Research: Empirical Findings and State of the Literature (Katrina A. Vickerman, M. A.a Gayla Margolin, Ph.D) a review of empirical support for treatments targeting women who were sexually assaulted was done. Thirty-two articles were located using data from 20 samples. The study concluded that particular forms of therapy resulted in reduced levels of post traumatic stress and depression among survivors of rape.

We at the Caribbean Committee Against Sex Crimes urge all governments to ensure that Rape Crisis counselling is freely available to their citizens. This is so fundamental that we believe it ought to be enshrined as a human right in international law.