WLBL Welcomes New Managing Director

Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL), leader in the beverage industry would like to announce that Mr. Oscar Garcia has been appointed as the new Managing Director for the organisation. Oscar joins the WLBL family with over 20 years in the beverage industry. Starting his career with The Coca-Cola Company in different Sales and Marketing roles, he joined the Heineken family in 1997 as a Business Development Manager in Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma’s (CM) (Heineken Mexico) International Division.

Oscar, who during his tenure with Heineken, has held numerous roles including Regional Sales Director for the Central and Eastern US, Exports Director CM and Manager of Sales Development for Heineken Global Commerce, Americas Region. In 2013 Oscar then joined the Heineken USA team as the Regional Vice President his role prior to joining WLBL.

“We are delighted to have Oscar join our team in St. Lucia. His expertise in the beverage industry will drive us further in becoming the total beverage leader in the Caribbean. Oscar will play a pivotal role in augmenting the company’s growth strategy as well as building on WLBL’s outstanding reputation for providing high quality beverages and exceptional service delivery” stated Lisle Chase, Chairman of the Board.

In a brief statement, Oscar Garcia indicated “It is exciting continuing my journey in the beverage industry with WLBL. The people I have realized are the heart of the organisation and we have a tremendous opportunity to grow further and continue to expand this business, emphasizing our strong business values and service delivery to exceed the demands and high expectations of our customers, stakeholders and consumers. I look forward to my tenure in this beautiful island and pledge my commitment to continue growing the organisation with St. Lucia.”

Oscar Garcia replaced Sebastian Sanchez who was the Managing Director from 2014 – 2017.