Gros Islet District Rep “Spider Cup” Competition

The Gros Islet Football League started off the Gros Islet District Representative “Spider Cup” Competition on Sunday, October 15, at the Gros Islet Playing Field with a march pass of teams.

Welcome remarks came from Vice President of The Gros Islet Football League, Charde Desir followed by an address by District Representative, Lenard”Spider” Montoute. He thanked the Gros Islet Football League for organising the event and also the sponsors.

President of the Gros Islet Football League, Shane Paul, informed the public of activities and upcoming events.

Following the march pass, the Soccer Rama started with a friendly game, featuring the ladies of Northern United vs Big Players. At the end of the game, the Big Players gals won over Northern United 3-1.

The main event kicked off with the first game featuring Gros Islet Police vs Northern United B. At the end of the game Northern United won over Gros Islet Police 3-1.

The second game featured Marina Massive vs Northern United C. At the end of the game Northern United C won over Marina Massive 3-2. Goals for Northern United came from Jeremiah Justin, Samuel Lawrence and Ter Jarde.

Goal scorers for Marina Massive were Lawrence Pierre and Jeremin Abel.

The third game featured Northern United A vs Northern United B. Northern United A was victorious over Northern United B with a score of 3-1. The goal scorers for Northern United were Melvin Doxilly, Aramis Gilbert, and Brandon Eugene.

The lone goal for Northern B was scored by Ti Rass Manoh Fascal.

The fourth game featured Marina Massive vs Gros Islet Police. Gros Islet Police won over Marina Massie 3-0, with goals from Carel Isles, Denier Lubin and Mirond Alfred.

In the fifth game Northern United A went up against Northern United C. The end result: Northern United A won over Northern United C 3-0. The goals for Northern United A came from Brandon, Tev Lawence and Melvin Doxerie.

Marina Massive vs Northern United B were up next. Northern United B won over Marina Massive 4-0. The goals for Northern United B were scored by Louneis George, Manoh Fascal with two goals and Seige Osman.

In game seven, Gros Islet Police took on Northern United A. The game ended 1-1. The goal for Northern United A was scored by Tev Lawrence while Dexter Paul got the goal for Gros Islet Police.

The eighth game featured Northern United B vs Northern United C. Northern United B won over Northern United C 1-0, with a goal from Manoh Fascal.

The Finals featured Northern United A vs Northern United B. At the end of the game the score was tied 2-2, with goals for Northern United A coming from Daniel Denis and Aramis Gilbert.

Myron Joseph scored both goals for Northern United B.

The game went to penalties with Northern United A winning over Northern United B 2-0.

The District Rep “Spider Cup”Competition kicked off on Wednesday on the Gros Islet Playing field with two games.