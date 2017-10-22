National Youth Council Hosts Policy Dialogues

As a fundamental part of finalizing the proposed National Youth Policy, the National Youth Council is mobilizing young persons in all quarters of Saint Lucia to give their input. The purpose of these dialogues is to discuss and make recommendations on six different goals in the draft National Youth Policy. These goals include, but are not limited to: Education and Lifelong Learning, Participation, Right and Citizenship, and ICT and Mass Media.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, October 18th, members of the National Youth Council informed the media of the ongoing dialogues on the National Youth Policy.

Thus far, dialogues in the eastern zone have taken place at the Patience Combined School in Mon Repos.

According to Mary Wilfred, Director of Youth Development, there will be more in-depth conversations at the dialogues, and the focus will not be solely on the six goals. At the previous NYC dialogue held at the Patience Combined School in Mon Repos on October 14th, issues of youth entrepreneurship and creative thinking were recognized as pivitol. Ms Wilfred underscored the desire to make the National Youth Policy inclusive, and to take into consideration the views of disabled youth and other marginalized youth groups.

Young people are urged to participate in the discussions as much as possible as it is of great importance to them. Where persons are unable to physically attend the discussions, the National Youth Council has created the hash tag “#OurYouthPolicy” to give young people a ‘virtual seat at the table’. The members of the NYC stressed the importance of social media as the means of reaching all sectors of the youth. Young persons are also encouraged to make recommendations on the ‘Youth and Sports Saint Lucia’ Facebook page.

The NYC invites persons from the ages of 15 to 29 from the communities of Choiseul to Desreuisseaux to the Southern Zone Dialogue today, Saturday, October 21st at the Piaye Secondary School from 9:30 a.m.

Other discussions will take place on Saturday, October 28th at the Canaries Primary School and on November 4th at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, both from 9:30 a.m.